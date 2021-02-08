Previous
Milkweed Seeds by chejja
308 / 365

Milkweed Seeds

Trinkets, Treasures, and Trash- Day 8

I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for the week is "Trinkets, Treasures, and Trash." I am starting off this week with a photo of milkweed seeds. I was admiring my neighbor's front yard and the butterflies that were flitting around her plants. She pointed out the caterpillars and chrysalises of Monarch butterflies clinging to her milkweed plant and sent me home with some seeds to try to plant my own.
Milanie ace
I never realized until last summer how difficult it was to strip the seeds from a milkweed pod. Very nice focus
February 13th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love your shot. The caterpillars eat all those leaves, but they are cute to watch and of course I like to see the butterflies.
February 13th, 2021  
