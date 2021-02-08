Milkweed Seeds

Trinkets, Treasures, and Trash- Day 8



I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for the week is "Trinkets, Treasures, and Trash." I am starting off this week with a photo of milkweed seeds. I was admiring my neighbor's front yard and the butterflies that were flitting around her plants. She pointed out the caterpillars and chrysalises of Monarch butterflies clinging to her milkweed plant and sent me home with some seeds to try to plant my own.