Toothbrush Collection

Trinkets, Treasures, and Trash- Day 9



I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for the week is "Trinkets, Treasures, and Trash." How about a toothbrush collection? Actually, I really like this toothbrush holder that is in our upstairs bathroom. Only two of us use this bathroom, but the collection of toothbrushes always seems to grow somehow.