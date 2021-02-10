Previous
A Family of Figurines by chejja
310 / 365

A Family of Figurines

Trinkets, Treasures, and Trash- Day 10

I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for the week is "Trinkets, Treasures, and Trash." These figurines sit on a shelf in my livingroom, representing the members of our family-- The mother (me) with my older daughter, middle son, and younger son, and my husband with our grandson. (I forgot to take a photo this day, so I took two the following day and used one here so I wouldn't have a hole in my calendar.)
10th February 2021

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
