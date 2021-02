Tea for One

Trinkets, Treasures, and Trash- Day 12



I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for the week is "Trinkets, Treasures, and Trash." I had been wanting a Tea for One set for a long time, but I was waiting to find just the right one. My "treasure hunt" turned into a purchase when I found this one.