Previous
Next
John- Silhouette by chejja
319 / 365

John- Silhouette

Portraits- Day 19

I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for the week is "Portraits." I took this silhouette shot of my husband to change it up a bit.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise