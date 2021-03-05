Previous
South Florida Sunset by chejja
South Florida Sunset

Photo taken as the sun was setting at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Florida
5th March 2021

Caroline

@chejja
Caroline
Kat
Wow, stunning colours and silhouettes of huge palm trees, beautiful shot!
March 8th, 2021  
