329 / 365
South Florida Sunset
Photo taken as the sun was setting at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Florida
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
358
photos
100
followers
71
following
90% complete
View this month »
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Latest from all albums
326
327
26
328
329
27
330
28
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
5th March 2021 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
florida
,
palm trees
Kat
Wow, stunning colours and silhouettes of huge palm trees, beautiful shot!
March 8th, 2021
