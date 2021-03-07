This week, I was challenged by Marie @toinette to capture something or someone that is moving. I took photos of planes taking off and landing at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. I had conversations with two very interesting people- one who was involved in the construction resulting in the expansion of the runway who informed me that the runway was actually 18" deep poured concrete, and the other who has traveled and photographed planes at airports around the world. I learned from the plane spotter how to look up the plane's information from its registration number. I actually found this to be a lot of fun. Expect more airplane photos in the future. This plane is a 2017 Textron Aviation Inc 208B, Serial Number 208B5343, owned by Bank of Utah Trustee in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. It is a fixed wing, single engine plane that seats 12 people. It's engine is a P&W CANADA PT6A-140 Turbo-prop, 867 Horsepower. Weight: Less than 12,500 lbs.