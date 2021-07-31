Sign up
Photo 369
Lake Michigan
Enjoying the waters of Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes National Park in Chesterton, Indiana.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
0
0
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
423
photos
107
followers
74
following
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
54
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
31st July 2021 3:05pm
water
,
indiana
,
lake michigan
,
national park
,
indiana dunes
