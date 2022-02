E.M.M.I. Metroid

Day 13 of the "Flash of Red Challenge", a month of black and white photography with a flash of red in celebration of Valentine's Day. Today's challenge was a low key shot emphasizing black. This is one of my grandson's video game Amiibo's. It's an E.M.M.I. Metroid from Metroid Dread. E.M.M.I. stands for "Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifier," a very powerful Galactic Federation operative research robot.