Anhinga at Everglades National Park

I spent some time today at Shark Valley in Everglades National Park. I only saw one big alligator who came up onto the path I was walking on, but then he went back under the water and disappeared from sight. It was a very hot day, so the gators were likely dug in, cooling in the water or in the brush. However, I did see gar fish, white peacock butterflies, lots of dragonflies including Halloween pennant dragonflies and a red skimmer dragonfly, turkey vultures, double crested cormorants, several great blue herons, several great egrets, a red shoulder hawk, and an anhinga.
