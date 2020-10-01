Get Pushed Challenge 427

I was challenged by @homeschoolmom to try a white-on-white photo. This is an angel statue that I have in my home. One of the new things I tried was using white foam board for the back, floor, and to reflect some light onto the floor in an attempt to reduce shadows. Also, in viewing some videos, I learned where the Live View control was on my camera, not that I would use it much, but it's good to know should I ever want to. Shadows were a challenge. I had to try different positions of my subject and lighting to try to eliminate them. I do not have Photoshop or any similar program that can make them magically disappear, and can only do very simple tweaks. Another challenge for me was how to make the seam where the floor meets the back foam less visible. One thing that I would like to further explore as a result of this challenge is the use of the white balance setting on my camera. It has always been left on automatic. I can see where the angel's clothes and wings have a little yellow hue, and the background, gray, while they are all really white. I wonder if changing the white balance setting would improve that. I wholeheartedly welcome any suggestions or tips for improving. I'm really hoping to learn and be stretched through these Get Pushed challenges.