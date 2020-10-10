Get Pushed Challenge 428

I was challenged by @jillbrowning to do a creative photo showing the theme of Fall. This was an additional challenge for me since, although I enjoy seeing other photographers' photos of fall leaves and colorful landscapes, I live in South Florida where the leaves don't change and the temperature has been around 89F each day. I decided to attempt a fall inspired still life. I don't do many still life photos so that pushed me a little bit outside my norm as well. This has encouraged me to maybe try one once in awhile. I wholeheartedly welcome any suggestions or tips for improving. I am really hoping to learn and be stretched through these Get Pushed challenges.