I was challenged by @jillbrowning to do a creative photo showing the theme of Fall. This is my second entry for this theme. Living in South Florida, we don't have the changing of the leaves or autumn scenery. However, my grandson's school has a pumpkin patch every year. Today, the truck arrived and we helped unload two-thirds of a huge truck full of pumpkins. Fall has come to South Florida. As always, I welcome tips and suggestions for improving, so feel free to share if you have any.