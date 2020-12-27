Get Pushed Challange 439

Wendy @farmreporter challenged me to do a triptych that tells a Christmas story. Our story this year is the blessing of having our whole immediate family together for the holiday, especially during this season of Covid. Until the last minute, we weren't sure that my two sons and my younger son's girlfriend would be able to come from Texas. My older son had a sore throat last week. All three took Covid tests before coming. They were not going to come if anyone tested positive or if the results were not known. Fortunately, all three tested negative and we were able to create Christmas memories together. My biggest challenge this week was finding a program where I could create a triptych and save it to my computer without having to sign up for a monthly subscription. I, literally, search for hours. Some let you create for free, but not save to your computer. One plastered a big watermark across your creation unless you subscribed. I finally found and created the above at no charge at ipiccy.com Best when viewed on black background.