Get Pushed Challenge 440

For my challenge this week, Frogger (Tim) @tdaug80 challenged me to try an abstract photograph. I had fun thinking this one up. It actually is a glass that has a black stripe design twisted around the outside. I set it on a piece of colored paper and shot straight down into the top of the glass. I found that I got the best result shooting outdoors in natural light, as indoor lighting caused undesired shadows and reflections. Just a little adjustment of the color afterwards, and this is the final result.