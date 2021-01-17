Get Pushed Challenge 442

I was challenged by Lisa @homeschoolmom to take a photo of a winter scene. This was, perhaps, my most challenging challenge yet since I live in South Florida where we currently have blue skies, palm trees, and scenes that look very much the same as summer. Besides that, all Christmas displays have been taken down. Although Lisa said that editing was allowed, I do not own Photoshop or any other fancy editing program, so I really had to just be creative and use my imagination. I went with a flat lay using a wreath I own, a snowman salt shaker, and two pieces of scrapbook paper- one solid and one a snowflake overlay.