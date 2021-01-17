Previous
Get Pushed Challenge 442 by chejja
19 / 365

Get Pushed Challenge 442

I was challenged by Lisa @homeschoolmom to take a photo of a winter scene. This was, perhaps, my most challenging challenge yet since I live in South Florida where we currently have blue skies, palm trees, and scenes that look very much the same as summer. Besides that, all Christmas displays have been taken down. Although Lisa said that editing was allowed, I do not own Photoshop or any other fancy editing program, so I really had to just be creative and use my imagination. I went with a flat lay using a wreath I own, a snowman salt shaker, and two pieces of scrapbook paper- one solid and one a snowflake overlay.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Caroline

@chejja
Caroline ace
@homeschoolmom Here is my response to your challenge. It was really a huge challenge trying to think of a way to photograph a winter scene in South Florida, after all Christmas displays have been taken down, and not owning a meaningful editing program. I really had to do some creative thinking, but I came up with this flat lay.
January 18th, 2021  
