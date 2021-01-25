Previous
Get Pushed Challenge 444 by chejja
Get Pushed Challenge 444

This week, I was challenged by Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond to do a shot (either still life or nature) of complimentary colors. I chose to shoot my orange flowers against a blue background.
Caroline

Caroline ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Here is my response to your challenge-- orange flowers against a blue background.
January 31st, 2021  
Katarzyna Morawiec
Lovely. Well done!
January 31st, 2021  
Barb ace
Absolutely lovely! Fav
January 31st, 2021  
Kathy ace
The flowers are very bold and sharp.
January 31st, 2021  
