21 / 365
Get Pushed Challenge 444
This week, I was challenged by Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
to do a shot (either still life or nature) of complimentary colors. I chose to shoot my orange flowers against a blue background.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Get Pushed Challenges
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
25th January 2021 2:19pm
Caroline
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Here is my response to your challenge-- orange flowers against a blue background.
January 31st, 2021
Katarzyna Morawiec
Lovely. Well done!
January 31st, 2021
Barb
ace
Absolutely lovely! Fav
January 31st, 2021
Kathy
ace
The flowers are very bold and sharp.
January 31st, 2021
