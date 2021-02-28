Sign up
26 / 365
Get Pushed Challenge 448
This week, I was challenged by Sylvia
@sprphotos
to shoot some architecture in black and white, the more dramatic, the better. I didn't get a chance to wander too far from home this week, but did take a shot of my own front door.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Get Pushed Challenges
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
28th February 2021 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
door
,
architecture
,
get-pushed-448
