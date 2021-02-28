Previous
Get Pushed Challenge 448 by chejja
26 / 365

Get Pushed Challenge 448

This week, I was challenged by Sylvia @sprphotos to shoot some architecture in black and white, the more dramatic, the better. I didn't get a chance to wander too far from home this week, but did take a shot of my own front door.
28th February 2021

Caroline

@chejja
