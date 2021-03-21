Get Pushed Challenge 451(3)

Annie D @annied challenged me to take a photo after choosing one or more of the March words. Today, I chose the words "Close Up Cucumber." I've seen photos of frozen flowers and fruit. I thought cucumbers might lend themselves to that. This is my first attempt at taking a photo of anything frozen. I sliced the cucumber, scoring the peel of part of my cuke with a fork first to make the jagged edges. I froze them overnight in a thin layer of ice in a clear pyrex baking pan. I placed the pan between two chairs with a light underneath and shot down from the top. It was a fun project.