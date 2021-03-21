Previous
Get Pushed Challenge 451(3) by chejja
Get Pushed Challenge 451(3)

Annie D @annied challenged me to take a photo after choosing one or more of the March words. Today, I chose the words "Close Up Cucumber." I've seen photos of frozen flowers and fruit. I thought cucumbers might lend themselves to that. This is my first attempt at taking a photo of anything frozen. I sliced the cucumber, scoring the peel of part of my cuke with a fork first to make the jagged edges. I froze them overnight in a thin layer of ice in a clear pyrex baking pan. I placed the pan between two chairs with a light underneath and shot down from the top. It was a fun project.
Lisa Poland ace
You nailed it! It's fabulous!
March 22nd, 2021  
Milanie ace
That was a neat idea!
March 22nd, 2021  
Caroline ace
@annied Here's another of my responses. Thank you for giving me a fun challenge last week.
March 22nd, 2021  
Annie D ace
wow! this is great....well done!
March 22nd, 2021  
