46 / 365
Get Pushed Challenge 462
Jay
@Jaybutterfield
challenged me to take a half and half photo contrasting positive and negative space.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
2
0
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Tags
phone
,
telephone
,
phone booth
,
get-pushed-462
Anne Pancella
ace
I like it! There aren't many phone booths left around me.
June 5th, 2021
Caroline
ace
@jaybutterfield
Here is my response to your challenge.
June 5th, 2021
