Get Pushed Challenge 462 by chejja
46 / 365

Get Pushed Challenge 462

Jay @Jaybutterfield challenged me to take a half and half photo contrasting positive and negative space.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Caroline

@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Anne Pancella ace
I like it! There aren't many phone booths left around me.
June 5th, 2021  
Caroline ace
@jaybutterfield Here is my response to your challenge.
June 5th, 2021  
