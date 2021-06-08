Previous
Get Pushed Challenge 463 by chejja
47 / 365

Get Pushed Challenge 463

April @aecasey challenged me to take a photograph using Dutch Tilt (or Dutch Angle). The biggest challenge to me was wrapping my head around the idea of not aiming for a straight horizon line.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Caroline ace
@aecasey Thank you for my challenge this week. Here is my response.
June 14th, 2021  
