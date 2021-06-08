Sign up
47 / 365
Get Pushed Challenge 463
April
@aecasey
challenged me to take a photograph using Dutch Tilt (or Dutch Angle). The biggest challenge to me was wrapping my head around the idea of not aiming for a straight horizon line.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Caroline
ace
@chejja
Photo Details
Views
Tags
landscape
dutch angle
dutch tilt
get-pushed-463
Caroline
ace
@aecasey
Thank you for my challenge this week. Here is my response.
June 14th, 2021
