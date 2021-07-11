Previous
Get Pushed Challenge 467 by chejja
51 / 365

Get Pushed Challenge 467

I was challenged by Frogger @tdaug80 to create an extraordinary photo of an ordinary object. I hope that I have adequately portrayed my kitchen whisk in an extraordinary way.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Caroline

Caroline ace
@tdaug80 This was a good challenge. I wish I had more time this week to play around with other objects, but my extremely busy week just didn't allow for that. I will keep this in mind, however, the next time I'm looking for inspiration.
July 12th, 2021  
