Dragonfly Wings- I was challenged by Francesca Ciarrocchi @frappa77 to take a macro shot either of an insect, or a flower, or an insect on a flower. I sat at the side of a lake near my home, photographing dragonflies. When looking at the photo of this one particular dragonfly, I was fascinated with the patterns on its wings so I decided to crop the photo to focus on its delicate wings.