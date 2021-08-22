Get Pushed Challenge 473

I was challenged by Annie D @annied to tell a story. She added that I could interpret that however it worked for me. So, my little girl is in the act of telling a story, perhaps to some doll friends. This doll is special to me. We had a neighbor across the street who was Mexican. In his younger years, he was a well-known Mexican Jai Alai player. He and I used to walk our dogs together and chat sometimes. He bought this doll for me when he returned to Mexico for a visit one time. He has since passed away, and his wife and daughter have moved from the home, but I have this as a reminder of a neighborly friendship.