2 / 365
Bedtime Shenanigans
Another typical night of wrangling my Littles. Way too many stuffed animals, blankets and pillows. One reads while the other is lost in his imagination.
I really struggled trying to take this photo under the lighting conditions...shows how long it’s been since I touched my camera. So glad to be back on 365 so I can stretch those muscles.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
0
0
Michelle Leonard
@chelleo
1
2
1
365
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
23rd April 2020 9:38pm
bed
,
reading
,
kids
,
playing
,
bedtime
,
bunkbed
