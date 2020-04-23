Previous
Bedtime Shenanigans by chelleo
2 / 365

Bedtime Shenanigans

Another typical night of wrangling my Littles. Way too many stuffed animals, blankets and pillows. One reads while the other is lost in his imagination.

I really struggled trying to take this photo under the lighting conditions...shows how long it’s been since I touched my camera. So glad to be back on 365 so I can stretch those muscles.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Michelle Leonard

@chelleo
