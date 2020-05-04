Previous
Schoolwork or Not? by chelleo
13 / 365

Schoolwork or Not?

These days it's hard to tell when he's working on schoolwork or enjoy his free tablet time.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Michelle Leonard

@chelleo
I'm Michelle aka Chelleo (formerly Chelmck). I'm a librarian by day (currently I'm also working as a homeschool teacher to a first grader and preschooler). Weapons...
