My New Townie

I ordered a new bike so that my family wouldn't leave me in their dust. After much searching, I decided on an Electra Townie 7D Bike. It arrived today and the basket I ordered was already here and waiting. We got everything assembled until we got to the pedals and learned one was missing :( I'm bummed but I won't fret since it arrived a week earlier than planned. I just hope my missing pedal arrives soon. Good thing the weather won't be taunting me to ride anytime soon.