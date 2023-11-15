Previous
Passenger by chelleo
Passenger

This dude flew into my car while I was sitting in it with the window rolled down. He sat still long enough for a photo then going on his merry way.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Chelleo

I'm Michelle aka Chelleo. 📱iPhone 13 Pro Max 📸 Canon EOS Rebel T2i I’m returning to start a new 365 project after completing a full year (September 2011-August...
