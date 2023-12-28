Previous
Touring GE by chelleo
67 / 365

Touring GE

A group of my kids’ schoolmate friends took a tour of the GE Learning Center. This was the obligatory goofy shot after the mandatory Mom shot. They are standing in front of the world’s second largest plane engine.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Chelleo

ace
@chelleo
I'm Michelle aka Chelleo. 📱iPhone 13 Pro Max 📸 Canon EOS Rebel T2i I’m returning to start a new 365 project after completing a full year (September 2011-August...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise