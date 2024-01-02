Sign up
72 / 365
Fancy Like
Today’s glimmer: good food and banging music. I stopped by Waffle House for a quick bite and their playlist was fire! 🔥 Kanye West, The Weeknd, and Taylor Swift. Fancy Like by Walker Hayes came on and the staff got excited by the Waffle House line.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Chelleo
ace
@chelleo
I'm Michelle aka Chelleo. 📱iPhone 13 Pro Max 📸 Canon EOS Rebel T2i I'm returning to start a new 365 project after completing a full year (September 2011-August...
