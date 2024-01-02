Previous
Fancy Like by chelleo
Fancy Like

Today’s glimmer: good food and banging music. I stopped by Waffle House for a quick bite and their playlist was fire! 🔥 Kanye West, The Weeknd, and Taylor Swift. Fancy Like by Walker Hayes came on and the staff got excited by the Waffle House line.
Chelleo

