LUNA by chelseanewberryphotography
LUNA

This is my cat, Luna. I have a 6 month old baby and you think he'd be the one waking me up at 5AM, but no, here's the real culprit. Meowing and nudging me with her head so I'll pet her. This morning marks day 3 of her shenanigans.
Chelsea

@chelseanewberryphotography
