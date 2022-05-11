Sign up
7 / 365
MY LITTLE MAN
I wasn't going to pick up my camera today, but then my son was looking so cute I did a mini photo session with him.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
Chelsea
@chelseanewberryphotography
7
photos
5
followers
13
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
11th May 2022 1:32am
Tags
baby
,
photography
,
photoshoot
,
beginner
,
baby photoshoot
,
baby photography
