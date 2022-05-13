Sign up
8 / 365
BRIDAL SHOWER
Today was my friend's bridal shower and I got to practice more of my photography (her wedding is the whole reason I'm doing this) This is my favorite shot from today!
13th May 2022
13th May 22
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
13th May 2022 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
baby
,
wedding
,
bride
,
bridal shower
