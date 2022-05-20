TORNADO

I live in Gaylord, Michigan and yesterday we had a tornado touch down. Multiple businesses and homes have been destroyed. The whole city was without power for almost 24 hours. I live out in a woodsy area so with the power being out I obviously didn't have wifi and my phone internet doesn't work here (I can call and text just can't use the internet).. I live by myself with my son and my daughter comes during the summer after schools out so I have no other adult to hang out with so lastnight I did the dishes (the water was still hot for few hours) and I lit these candles.. I bought this candle holder at a thrift store the day before I found out I was pregnant with my son and it was always intended for decoration, but last night I actually used it. I thought it looked really cool all lit up so I brought out my camera to snap some photos.