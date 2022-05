VEGAN

I didn't take this with DSLR, but my phone. My younger sister and I are trying to consume less animal products and focus on filling our bodies with more nutrituonal foods. We are sending eachother photos to help eachother stay motivated (she lives in virginia and I live in Michigan). This was the photo I sent her tonight. It's a raw vegan cucumber "pasta" with pesto sauce. After I sent it to her she urged me to post it to Instagram LOL!