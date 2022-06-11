MY FIRST WEDDING

Well they day came.. the reason I made this account.. I didn't upload as much as I wanted to/should have, but I'm proud of most of the photos I took yesterday. I'm not proud of a few of them, but I think the good ones out weigh the not so great ones. I shot this wedding completely for free and I was there for 10 hours. I now have so much respect for wedding photographers.. it's not easy lol. This was my childhood best friend's wedding and everything that could go wrong yesterday, went wrong, but she still came out smiling at the end of it all (of course she did, she was marrying her best friend). I haven't sent her all the photos yet, but so far shes loved the ones I have sent her. This one is one of my favorites 💕