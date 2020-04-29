Previous
Social Distancing by cheribug
Photo 627

Social Distancing

Well, life as we knew it is gone. Now the new normal is this. poor Ollie can’t give mum kisses when he is doing is part to save lives.. Everyone be safe.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

cheryl

ace
@cheribug
May 2019—yikes.. my camera has been shoved in a closet for quite some time. I have scoped out 365 on occasion. For some reason I...
Photo Details

