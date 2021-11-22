Previous
Pōhutukawa Flower by cherienz
Pōhutukawa Flower

The Pōhutukawa is known as New Zealand's Christmas Tree, and Legend has it that if the pōhutukawa flowers early it will be a long hot summer.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

CherieP

@cherienz
Hi Everyone. I'm from Auckland, New Zealand and I love taking photos, mostly with my Samsung s21 for convenience but I'm looking forward to...
