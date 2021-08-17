Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
7 / 365
Artful nature
On a recent walk and I noticed what appeared to be a tree wearing crocheted art.
Unsure if it's related to guardianship/Kaitiakitanga of nature or craft connecting with nature. At least it won't be cold, a colorful way to stay warm. 😊
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Eyemagination🌱...
ace
@cherrick73
A curious mind and imagination that love to explore the world and admire the art we are surrounded by everywhere, everyday....🌱✨
13
photos
1
followers
2
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L09
Taken
23rd August 2021 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature-art
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close