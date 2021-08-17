Previous
Artful nature by cherrick73
Artful nature

On a recent walk and I noticed what appeared to be a tree wearing crocheted art.
Unsure if it's related to guardianship/Kaitiakitanga of nature or craft connecting with nature. At least it won't be cold, a colorful way to stay warm. 😊
Eyemagination🌱...

@cherrick73
A curious mind and imagination that love to explore the world and admire the art we are surrounded by everywhere, everyday....🌱✨
