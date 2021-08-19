Sign up
8 / 365
Reflecting on nature✨🌿
A walk at a nearby reserve. It's amazing what we can see in both the physical world and in our non physical world (our minds) when we reflect.
The power of reflecting ✨
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
1
1
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L09
Taken
19th August 2021 10:52am
Mike
ace
Nice idea…Do you also read tea leaves?
August 21st, 2021
