24 / 365
A shadowy insect meeting
On a night walk, such interesting shadows around. These took my eye, at first glance appearing like the shadows of several upright grasshoppers/insects having a chat. 😂
An intersection of insects?
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Eyemagination🌱...
ace
@cherrick73
A curious mind and imagination that love to explore the world and admire the art we are surrounded by everywhere, everyday....🌱✨ Ive enjoyed helping...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L09
Taken
3rd September 2021 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
shadows
,
insects
