A shadowy insect meeting by cherrick73
A shadowy insect meeting

On a night walk, such interesting shadows around. These took my eye, at first glance appearing like the shadows of several upright grasshoppers/insects having a chat. 😂
An intersection of insects?
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Eyemagination🌱...

ace
@cherrick73
A curious mind and imagination that love to explore the world and admire the art we are surrounded by everywhere, everyday....🌱✨ Ive enjoyed helping...
