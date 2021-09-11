Previous
Radiant freesia
Radiant freesia

I love the way the sunlight causes the flower to appear to glow, a gentle radiance, from the transillumination of the petals near the center. 🌱✨
A gentle reminder we too, may like to radiate our positive energy outward for others to enjoy.
11th September 2021

Eyemagination🌱...

@cherrick73
A curious mind and imagination that love to explore the world and admire the art we are surrounded by everywhere, everyday....🌱✨ Ive enjoyed helping...
