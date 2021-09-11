Sign up
31 / 365
Radiant freesia
I love the way the sunlight causes the flower to appear to glow, a gentle radiance, from the transillumination of the petals near the center. 🌱✨
A gentle reminder we too, may like to radiate our positive energy outward for others to enjoy.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 From July 2021-meaningful
Camera
VOG-L09
Taken
11th September 2021 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aglow
,
radiant freesia
,
transillumination
