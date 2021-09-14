Sign up
The art of perspective - internal/external ✨
Curious how the focus is on the flowers and nature, and people seem distant.
The perspective of the photo may reflect my own internal perception of perspective to the world. ✨ 🌱
The art of perspective... People and environment...
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
0
0
Eyemagination🌱...
ace
@cherrick73
A curious mind and imagination that both love to explore the world and admire the art we are surrounded by everywhere, everyday....🌱✨
43
photos
19
followers
43
following
9% complete
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
6
31
32
7
33
8
34
9
Views
3
Album
365 From July 2021-meaningful
Camera
VOG-L09
Taken
14th September 2021 8:47am
Tags
perspective of connection
