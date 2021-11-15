Previous
Next
Perspective with boundaries by cherrick73
85 / 365

Perspective with boundaries

While having a curious and open perspective (symbolised by the window), it is still so importance to maintain boundaries (window reinforcing). 🤔💭
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

Eyemagination🌱...

ace
@cherrick73
A curious mind and imagination that both love to explore the world and admire the art we are surrounded by everywhere, everyday....🌱✨ Ive enjoyed ...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise