Photo 798
Chairs has hatched...
I could not believe today on my morning walk that I ran into those two lonely chairs, prepared for a hot summer day, totaly repeating my find from yesterday. What are the odds?????
My friend commented on a facebook page: Chairs has hatched...
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Martina
ace
@cherrymartina
After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
chairs
,
summer
