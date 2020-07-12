Sign up
Photo 801
Sponge Bob
This is definitely the largest sea sponge I have ever found on the coast, and the most beautifully collored. I am staying at the small bay in Adriatic Sea so we don't get large sea life around here. For this area it is huge...
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Martina
ace
@cherrymartina
Tags
sea
,
sea-sponge
