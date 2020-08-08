Previous
St George by cherrymartina
Photo 808

St George

Close up on our little churche of Saint George (Sveti Juraj) build sometime between 9th and 11th century. Still standing. They did some preservation work in last year so the church is very bright and shiny.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Martina

