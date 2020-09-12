Previous
I am clicking, the Sea is painting by cherrymartina
I am clicking, the Sea is painting

I took a series of photos and than I had trouble picking the best one as the Sea is constantly changing the canvas....
I just love playing with little vawes in the morning....
Yes, we went back to the coast for a weekend....
12th September 2020

Martina

After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
