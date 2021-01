Nova Godina

A walk on New Year’s day.... Stolen moments of tranquillity. It turned out to be a good day. We have visited a cemetery in the morning, after a long time. We had a decent family meal- just the four of us. Then we went for a long walk to burn some calories. We have visited my mum to congratulate her a New year and picked up some food for tomorrow’s lunch. At the end of a day we watched a movie, again just the four of us. And the best part was the fact that we didn’t feel an earthquake....