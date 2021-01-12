Previous
Framed in a photo book by cherrymartina
My younger daugther will soon turn 18... I am very busy trying to make her a photobook in time...
The good thing is, we already had a digital camera when she was born... The bad thing: I have too many photos I want to include, and I am not good at elimination process.
The most important thing is that I am enjoying it.
On the other end I have decided to try and do the 52 week challenge this year, and this week theme is framed. I might pick this photo for the challenge, but I will certainly try to do something else during the week that would fit the theme better...
12th January 2021

Martina

ace
@cherrymartina
After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
