Framed in a photo book

My younger daugther will soon turn 18... I am very busy trying to make her a photobook in time...

The good thing is, we already had a digital camera when she was born... The bad thing: I have too many photos I want to include, and I am not good at elimination process.

The most important thing is that I am enjoying it.

On the other end I have decided to try and do the 52 week challenge this year, and this week theme is framed. I might pick this photo for the challenge, but I will certainly try to do something else during the week that would fit the theme better...